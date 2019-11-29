Fawad Chaudhry shows support for ‘non-violent’ student unions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to show his support for student unions in educational institutes on Friday, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry minister tweeted that he was in favor of the demand being raised by a segment of the society, as long as the student union’s behavior is kept under a close watch.

The Tweet read: “I fully support Restoration of students unions, ban on students unions is anti democratic,we can always ensure that students politics must remain violence free and regulations may be introduced for smooth functioning but ban on students politics amounts to limit future politics.”

I fully support Restoration of students unions, ban on students unions is anti democratic,we can always ensure that students politics must remain violence free and regulations may be introduced for smooth functioning but ban on students politics amounts to limit future politics — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2019

In Pakistan, student unions have come to be associated with political violence on campuses.

In 1984 when the then ruler of the country, late General Zia ul Haq, proclaimed the ban on student politics at university and college campuses across the country.

The move was apparently an attempt to curb increasing violence and clashes between students on the Left and Right sides of the ideological divide.

