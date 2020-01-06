Fawad Chaudhry vows to move court against Mubashir Luqman

ISLAMABAD: A day after the scuffle between Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and anchorperson Mubashir Luqman made it to the newsrooms, the former announced to approach a court against the latter over accusations.

“What I did was right,” he said while defending his act to slap and enter into the altercation with the anchorperson.

“Their [anchorperson] accusations know no limits,” the minister said, while talking during ARY News morning programme, Bakhabar Savera.

فواد چوہدری اور مبشر لقمان کے درمیان کیا بات ہوئی؟ فواد چوہدری اور مبشر لقمان کے درمیان کیا بات ہوئی؟ دیکھیں فواد چوہدری کی خصوصی گفتگو۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Sunday, January 5, 2020

Chaudhry said the attitude of Mubashir Luqman was unacceptable. He regretted that bureaucrats and politicians are targeted on media as tarnishing people’s reputation has become a norm.

Fawad Chaudhry said a few people have launched their YouTube channels where they hurl weird and uncalled for allegations to become an instant hit.

The federal minister said he would raise the issue in Parliament and would ask the National Assembly speaker to constitute a special committee to look into the matter.

It is noteworthy that the altercation between the minister and the anchorperson had taken place at the Valima ceremony of Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari’s son. Other PTI leaders were present on the occasion.

Fawad Chaudhry had reportedly threatened Luqman that he would sue him for defamation.

