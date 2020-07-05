Pakistan to have its own medical/electromagnetic industry in next 3 years: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that Pakistan will have its own medical/electromagnetic industry in the next three years, ARY News reported.

“We are already exporting sanitizers and PPE’s to the United States, USA gesture of friendship is appreciated, however in the next three years Pak will have its own big medical/ electromagnetic industry,” he responded to a tweet.

The minister said that he has no doubts that the USA will be the biggest client of Pakistan.

Earlier, the United States (US) donated a shipment of 100 “brand-new, state-of-the-art” ventilators to support Pakistan in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The ventilators arrived in Karachi on July 2 and will be deployed in hospitals across the country, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad. “This donation delivers on President Donald Trump’s generous offer of these critically needed supplies and supports Pakistan’s urgent response to the pandemic.”

On June 30, the minister also paid tribute to scientists and engineers for producing the ‘Made in Pakistan’ ventilators.

First batch of Pakistan-made ventilators ready for delivery, says minister

Speaking in National Assembly, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that Pakistan has joined the ranks of those few countries which are producing their own ventilators.

