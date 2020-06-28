Web Analytics
First batch of Pakistan-made ventilators ready for delivery, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the first batch of ventilators manufactured in the country will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) this week for onward distribution to hospitals.

Taking to Twitter, he felicitated the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) over the development, saying the next three designs are in the final phase, after which Pakistan will join the list of a few countries that manufacture complex medical devices.

All these machines are in line with the EU Standards, the federal minister cleared.

Read More: Pakistan’s first ever Electric Vehicle policy approved: Fawad Chaudhry

Last month, Fawad Chaudhry had announced the government was going to lift a ban on export of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“This week ban on exports of PPE’s [wi]ll be completely lifted and Pakistani manufactures [wi]ll be able to export COVID 19 related material to the world, this trade ll help Pak immensely,” he tweeted.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry tests negative for coronavirus

 

