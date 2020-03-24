Fawad forms committee to develop coronavirus vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday constituted “a committee of Scientific Task Force on COVID-19” to coordinate research-related activities with regard to developing a coronavirus vaccine.

He announced the formation of the committee in a Twitter statement, sharing a notification issued to this effect.

The minister further said the committee led by Prof Atta ur Rahman will also seek assistance from global research institutions in this regard. Apart from this, he said the ministry is going to launch a Science Data Research Foundation to find answers to many important questions.

وزارت سائنس نے ڈاکٹر عطاآلرحمنٰ کی سربراھی میں کمیٹی تشکیل دی ہے، یہ کمیٹی کرونا ویکسین اور اس سے متعلقہ دیگر امور پر ریسرچ coordinate کرے گی اور عالمی سطح پر ریسرچ اداروں کی معاونت بھی حاصل کرے گی۔ اس کے علاوہ سائنس فاونڈیشن DATA ریسرچ شروع کر رہی ہے کئ اہم سوالات کے جواب چاہئیں pic.twitter.com/35JmrXj1p9 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 24, 2020

The committee comprises of Prof Dr Javed Akram, vice chancellor of the University of Health Science, Lahore, Prof Dr Shazna Khalid, visiting faculty at the Karachi Medical and Dental College, Prof Al Fareed Zafar, principal of the Ameeruddin Medical College, Prof Iqbal Choudhry, director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Prof Dr. Khalid Khan and Prof Mariam Riaz Tarar.

