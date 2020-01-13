ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, responding to criticism of the Pakistan Army, said on Monday no individual emerges as a political leader by going against the military.

“You [country] will plunge into anarchy without the military,” he said in a tweet, pointing out the Middle East crisis.

His statement came in response to a tweet by a senior journalist who said it would be better if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) merge into one party because these major parties have turned into the PML-Q.

Referring to politicos’ consensus on the passage of the bills paving the way for extension in the services chiefs’ tenure, the miniter further said: “The political parties made a right decision. There is a need for equilibrium among state institutions.”

Both the army and the judiciary need to determine their boundaries as their becoming controversial is disastrous.”

