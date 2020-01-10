Consulting all stakeholders on NAB amendments: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the government is holding consultation with all stakeholders regarding amendments in NAB Ordinance.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Friday, he said the Opposition in the National Assembly displayed responsibility regarding the bills concerning services chiefs’ tenure.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on January 8 took to Twitter and called the parliamentary consensus on the ‘Army Act’ legislation safeguarding of national interest.

The minister said that the formal approval of the important legislation by the house was a good omen which should be carried forward in the coming days to address varying challenges the country faces at the moment.

Fawad Chaudhry added that the opposition and government committees huddled over legislations and the results of the meeting were very positive.

Government and opposition committees agreed over 5 legislations, he expressed hope that the committee will also bring matters pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and undeclared laws in the future.

