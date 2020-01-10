NAB constitutes JIT for inquiry into Khursheed Shah’s assets

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) for holding an inquiry into a case related to assets beyond income of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah, ARY News reported on Friday.

The JIT will be comprised of five members including representatives from Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), sources said. The team will be headed by NAB Multan director-general Atiqur Rehman, whereas, the NAB deputy director was included in the team as an investigation officer.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal had taken decision to hold a thorough inquiry into Khursheed Shah’s assets case.

Read: Accountability Court hears assets reference against Khursheed Shah

The anti-corruption watchdog had filed a corruption reference worth Rs1.23 billion against 18 persons including the PPP leader. The investigators had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

On December 24, the court in a previous hearing had directed the National Accountability Bureau to produce evidence against Khursheed Shah in the next hearing of the assets case.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur had suspended accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran leader of Pakistan Peoples Party in assets beyond means reference.

A bench comprising Justices Naimatullah Phulpoto and Khadim Hussain Tunio passed the order while hearing an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau against the bail granted to Shah.

Comments

comments