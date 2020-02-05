Fawad asks Maryam Nawaz to seek plea bargain before leaving country  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that if Maryam Nawaz wanted to travel abroad then she should first seek a plea bargain, ARY NEWS reported.

Fawad Chaudhry while praying for the health of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is under treatment in London, said that the way the entire Sharif family has done, it seems that they had a plan to escape from the country.

“The dates submitted in the courts from the family for the return have exceeded but neither Nawaz Sharif nor Shehbaz Sharif is coming back,” he said adding that it seems that there are two laws operational in the country.

While lamenting the role of courts in allowing Nawaz’s departure from the country, Fawad Chaudhry said that he had raised his voice against allowing the two to leave the country.

“It has also irked our voters and supporters who are asking questions as to why those under the accountability radar are allowed to travel abroad,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif’s health situation is still critical and they have to change the treatment procedures twice owing to the absence of his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Read More: PMLN seeks permission for Maryam Nawaz to fly out, request submitted

Shehbaz demanded that Maryam Nawaz should be allowed to visit Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds immediately as cardiac catheterization process was delayed twice due to her absence.

He called for respecting the right to treatment of Nawaz Sharif saying that any further delay would minimize treatment options for the medics.

