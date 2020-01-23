PMLN seeks permission for Maryam Nawaz to fly out, request submitted

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly members representing Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) have tendered a request seeking permission for their party’s vice president to fly out of the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, PMLN party workers and provincial assembly members, Sania Ashiq and Agha Ali Haider submitted the request and urged the assembly to approve it under legal and humanitarian grounds.

The motions submitted claimed that the ailing Supremo of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) needed proper care which could be best provided by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

It was further pleaded that Maryam Nawaz was a woman and a daughter and should be given leverage when her father’s health in such a critical stage.

” Maryam Nawaz has always upheld the rules and traditions of the country and should be awarded the opportunity to fly abroad to visit his father,” entailed the request.

In conclusion, the request tendered for approval claimed that it was a lawful and humane thing to do and should be allowed on an immediate basis.

