LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday moved yet another plea in the Lahore High Court seeking permission to travel abroad to tend to her ailing father, former premier Nawaz Sharif undergoing treatment in London.

This is a third request by Maryam seeking the court’s nod to fly to London. She impleaded the federal government, NAB, and others as respondents in her miscellaneous application filed in the main petition regarding removal of her name from the no-fly list.

Citing her father’s latest medical reports that have also been attached to the application, Maryam Nawaz stated that the ex-premier’s health condition is deteriorating with each passing day.

No one knows the medical history of her father better than her, she said, pleading that she be allowed to travel abroad.

Earlier, on Jan 14, the federal government placed the PML-N vice president’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The name was added to the no-fly list in the wake of the cabinet’s approval following the recommendations of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Lahore High Court earlier today directed the government to furnish comments in light of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition moved by the PML-N supreme leader who was granted four-week permission to travel to London for medical treatment without furnishing an indemnity bond.

Over the course of the hearing, the LHC bench recalled the former premier was allowed to go abroad for four weeks on the condition that he will return home after he is out and about.

The court asked the government to go through his medical reports and inform the judges about its standpoint.

A state counsel contended Nawaz Sharif should have moved a fresh plea if he intends to prolong his London stay.

At this, the bench remarked the government could file a petition for bringing him back.

