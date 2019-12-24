Govt not to remove Maryam Nawaz from ECL, decides federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided not to remove the name of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet during its today’s session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided not to remove Maryam Nawaz’s name from no-fly-list while approving the recommendation forwarded by sub-committee.

Sources said PM Khan sought recommendation from members over the decision of the cabinet sub-committee which opposed the removal of her name from the list. The cabinet members have unanimously given go-ahead to the sub-committee’s decision.

The cabinet discussed a fifteen-point agenda besides reviewing the current political and economic situation of the country.

Earlier on Dec 9, the LHC had referred Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking removal of her name from the ECL to the government’s review committee

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the case.

Read: Not allowing Maryam to go abroad upholds law, says Babar Awan

Amjad Pervez in his arguments had said the name of her client was placed on the ECL without affording her an opportunity of a fair hearing.

The counsel had said the ruling PTI, being a rival of the PML-N, will not allow Maryam to fly to London as some federal ministers are too openly saying that they will not allow her to go out of the country.

Later on December 23, the high court had adjourned the plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) till December 26, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqir Najfi heard the plea. At the outset of the hearing, the government lawyer while opposing the plea, apprised the court that the federal cabinet will decide on the matter of Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday.

After hearing the arguments of the government’s lawyer, the LHC adjourned the hearing of the case till December 26.

