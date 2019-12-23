Not allowing Maryam to go abroad upholds law, says Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Babar Awan, a legal wizard associated with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), said on Monday the government’s decision to not allow PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to go abroad upholds the law.

Speaking to media, he said the PTI didn’t play politics over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health.

It was the party’s decision to not allow a convict to fly out of the country, Babar Awan added.

He said when opposition leaders reach London, their illness goes away. He said he expected of the leadership of political parties to tell the court the truth.

The PTI leader ruled out any in-house change saying this is not possible.

About the special court’s verdict in former military ruler retired General Pervez Musharraf’s treason case, Babar Awan said the government would tackle the matter as per the law and the constitution.

The government would approach the court in the Musharraf case, if it deems fit, he said.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourned the plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz seeking to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) till December 26.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqir Najfi heard the plea.

At the outset of the hearing, the government lawyer while opposing the plea, apprised the court that the federal cabinet will decide on the matter of Maryam Nawaz tomorrow. After hearing the arguments of the government’s lawyer, the LHC adjourned the hearing of the case till December 26.

Comments

comments