Cabinet committee to discuss removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the sub-committee of the federal cabinet has been summoned today to discuss removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that a meeting of the cabinet’s sub-committee will be held today under the chair of Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar will also attend the meeting.

PML-N deputy secretary-general, Advocate Ata Tarar, is also summoned who will represent his party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz in the meeting, sources added.

It is likely that the sub-committee will also consult the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for striking off her name from the no-fly list.

On December 9, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had forwarded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) to the government’s review committee.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi heard the plea.

Maryam’s counsel, Amjad Pervez in his arguments said the name of her client was placed on the ECL, without listening to her point of view. He pleaded the court to pass orders of striking down Maryam’s name from the ECL, so she could fly to London to look after her ailing father.

Earlier in November, former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who was serving a prison sentence, had left the country to receive medical treatment in London. Sharif reportedly had an immune system disorder and other health problems.

