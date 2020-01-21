LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s ECL plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned the hearing of a plea submitted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to travel abroad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court resumed the hearing on the plea where Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer appeared to continue arguments. The judge questioned the reason for which Maryam Nawaz is insisting to travel abroad.

The lawyer replied that her father, Nawaz Sharif, was severely ill. The judge questioned again as if her father is alone and nobody is there to take care of him. The counsel said Maryam Nawaz is his daughter and it is her right to look after her father.

The lawyers sought more time for the preparation in the case.

Later, the court accepted the plea of the lawyers and adjourned the hearing till the first week of February.

Earlier on January 14, it emerged that the federal government had placed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s name on Exit Control List (ECL) in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The cabinet meeting gives the approval to put names of Maryam Nawaz and Javed Latif on ECL after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recommended putting the PML-N leaders on ECL.

This recommendation was made in a letter penned by the NAB Lahore to the Interior Ministry to place Maryam’s name on the ECL in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

It is to be mentioned here that Maryam Nawaz’s name is already placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in Al Azizia reference, which she had challenged in the LHC. The high court is set to Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking removal of her name from the ECL on January 15.

