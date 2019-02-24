No need for Pakistani artistes to perform in India: Chohan

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Fayazul Hasan Chohan has said Pakistani artistes must not visit India for any performance, ARY News reported Sunday.

Talking to media here, Chohan said artists must perform on their home soil and they don’t need to go anywhere.

He called upon India not to misconstrue Pakistan’s peace gestures as its weakness.

Read more: Modi govt sponsored Pulwama attack to gain election mileage: Chohan

“The missiles, that Pakistan have, will make India realize its actual worth”, the minister added. Chohan said India sponsored and facilitated the Pulwama attack and blamed Pakistan for it. “The India has done all this for an election gain,” he stated.

He reiterated that Pakistan was an atomic power and it could never by subdued by any means.

He regretted Nawaz Sharif’s previous statement regarding Kulbhushan and said the India used Pakistan former PM’s statement as its defence in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

On Feb 20, Chohan had also said it’s been years-long practice of India to blame Pakistan for the terrorism that is actually sponsored by the Indian government. India facilitated and sponsored the Pulwama attack and accused Pakistan of being behind the attack, he told the press.

It may be noted here that tensions between India and Pakistan flared up on 14 February after a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir.

