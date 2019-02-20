Modi govt sponsored Pulwama attack to gain election mileage: Chohan

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab, Fayazul Hasan Chohan has said it’s been years-long practice of India to blame Pakistan for the terrorism that is actually sponsored by the Indian government, ARY News reported.

India facilitated and sponsored the Pulwama attack and accused Pakistan of being behind the attack, he told a press talk here.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chohan said Indian elements were found involved in Samjhota Express blast but no action was taken.

“Kashmiri freedom fighter Afzal Guru was sentenced to death by India on pretext of an unproven allegation that he was a Pakistani,” recalled the minister.

He was of the view that Mumbai attacks were carried out [by India itself] to get a particular legislation passed through the parliament.

Chohan said the drop scene of Pulwama attack lied in the general elections of India that were drawing near.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan also asked India to furnish proofs, stating Pakistan would take necessary action if evidence had any substance.

Regarding threats from Indian, Fayyaz Chohan said Pakistan’s response to India will be remembered by the 1.3 billion people of India for generations.

To a question, he said the government was taking measures to reform the police department and soon there would be visible changes.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister, wanted to go to his apartment in London.

