LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has demanded to trial former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under treason charges over revealing national secrets, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Elder Sharif revealed national secrets by openly talking on the cruise missiles issue”, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said in his statement.

He added that how come a three-time prime minister reveal national secrets, who took an oath to safeguard it? Sharif family is unable to think about anyone else rather than its personal interests.

He said that Nawaz Sharif has crossed a line in his hatred against state institutions. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the former prime minister is targetting every state institution but the masses have turned down his narrative.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif deceived government, masses: IHC

Talking to media in London on Wednesday, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had claimed that Pakistan had built its missiles by copying American missiles through reverse engineering and he had given cruise missiles to the country.

Nawaz Sharif had said, “The United States had fired missiles at Afghanistan during the war which landed in Balochistan. We made our missiles by copying the US missiles.”

Comments

comments