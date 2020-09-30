ISLAMABAD: A report on the implementation of former prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrants in London has been submitted in Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Wednesday).

A divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the Nawaz Sharif’s pleas in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

The additional attorney general (AGP) apprised the court that the former prime minister again refused to receive arrest warrants.

An official of the Pakistani Embassy in the UK, Rao Abdul Hanan reached the former prime minister’s residence to deliver his arrest warrants, but no one received it, the report said.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in his remarks during the hearing said that the former prime minister fled London by deceiving the government of Pakistan and the people of the country.

“People around the world are laughing at us”, he was quoted as saying.

The court termed the behavior of the former prime minister as a shameful act.” We have to see that is Nawaz Sharif deliberately avoiding court appearances”, Justice Kayani remarked.

The court decided to record the statement of Rao Hanan via video link on October 7 and adjourned the hearing.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 16 released a detailed verdict over its decision to issue an arrest warrant of the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif.

