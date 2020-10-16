LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday has claimed public gathering of opposition parties in Gujranwala will fail today.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan in his statement maintained that the opposition parties have been allowed to hold protest while following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the covid-19 spread.

The coalition of opposition parties is like a ‘mixed pickle’. We can find those involved in nepotism, money laundering, fake telegraphic transfers, fake bank accounts and destroyers of the country’s economy in these parties, he told.

He said that people are aware of the lies of the opposition parties and are not taking interest in their protest movement.

The minister further warned that if the conspiracies of opposition parties continue, it will have worst effect on the economy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue to put Pakistan on the right path to flourish, he added.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties is all set to hold its first public gathering in Gujranwala today. Preparations have been finalised.

