PDM all set to hold first public gathering in Gujranwala today

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties is all set to hold its first public gathering in Gujranwala today (Friday), ARY News reported.

The first public meeting will be held at the Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala, for which preparations have been finalised.

Leaders of all major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the participants of the meeting.

Read more: Traffic plan unveiled for PDM public gathering in Gujranwala

Around 2,000 policemen and officers will be deployed at the Jinnah Stadium for security reasons. Health-related SOPs to contain coronavirus will be ensured in the public gathering.

Gujranwala district administration on Wednesday had granted permission to the opposition alliance to hold a rally at Jinnah Stadium in the city on October 16.

The opposition parties were granted permission following successful negotiations with the local administration. Matters related to COVID-19 SOPs, security situation and other issues discussed in the meeting.

Read more: PDM granted permission to hold rally in Gujranwala

According to an agreement no person would be allowed entry in the meeting venue without mask or sanitizers. The sides also agreed that the speakers will not talk against the national security institutions and the constitution.

Comments

comments