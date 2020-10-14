PDM granted permission to hold rally in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The district administration has granted permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), comprising all opposition parties to hold a rally at Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala on October 16, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The opposition parties were granted permission following successful negotiations with the local administration. Matters related to Covid-19 SOPs, security situation and other issues are under discussion, sources told ARY News.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had sought permission from the local administration to hold rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

Moreover, the Karachi administration has also allowed opposition parties to hold a rally in Karachi at Bag-e-Jinnah ground on October 18.

The deputy commissioner Karachi East district has allowed permission to hold under the 18-point code of conduct.

The administration warned that action will be taken against organizers of the rally over the violation of the code of conduct and Covid-19 SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that PDM’s first rally will take place on October 16 in Gujranwala followed by a second rally in Karachi on October 18, in Quetta on October 25 and PDM will hold its fourth rally on November 22 in Peshawar.

PDM rallies schedule:

Schedule of PDM rallies

Gujranwala — October 16

Karachi — October 18

Quetta — October 25

Peshawar — November 22

Multan — November 30

Lahore — December 13

Larkana – December 27

