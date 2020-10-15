Traffic plan unveiled for PDM public gathering in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: City Traffic Police have issued a traffic plan in connection with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering scheduled to be held on October 16 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the plan, people coming from Lahore have to park their vehicles in Satelite town. The participants of the public gathering will reach the Jalsagah via Kacheri road walking.

Participants coming via GT Road have been directed to park their vehicles at the Government Higher Secondary School ground and reach the Jalsagah via Nandipur Adda.

People coming from Sialkot will park their vehicles at the Dastagir Chowk ground and people coming to the PDM public gathering from Wazirabad have been asked to leave their vehicles at the General Bus Stand parking.

The district administration has granted permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), comprising all opposition parties to hold a rally at Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala on October 16, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The opposition parties were granted permission following successful negotiations with the local administration. Matters related to Covid-19 SOPs, security situation and other issues are under discussion, sources said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had sought permission from the local administration to hold rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

