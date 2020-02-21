Chohan asks opposition to play their role for country’s development

LAHORE: Punjab’s Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday has asked the opposition to play their role in country’s development, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the news men in Lahore, he said reality of opposition parties including Fazlur Rehman was badly exposed during sit-ins. “Opposition should play their due role for prosperity of Pakistan.”

Holding past governments responsible for plunging country under burden of huge debt, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the ill-economy is recovering under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Country is moving forward on the right path, he said and added that foreign direct investment saw 66 per cent raise in past seven months.

The confidence of the world has been restored in Pakistan’s economic and law and order policies.

The minister said the government is hopeful to hear good news from the Financial Action Task Forum (FATF) forum.

Earlier this week, Chohan had said that the world now applauding Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies are attracting international leaders towards Pakistan,” he had said and added that recent visits of Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamed, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan and UN Chief shows the importance of Pakistan.

