LAHORE: Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been slapped and tortured by outrageous lawyers outside Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The lawyers, who were protesting inside PIC hospital over a dispute with young doctors, slapped and severely tortured Punjab’s information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan when he arrived at the hospital’s premises to hold talks with them.

Chohan sought the assistance of police officials who were standing near to him but no one came there to put out of the outrageous crowd. Later, the minister managed to run away from the site.

While talking to ARY News, the minister said that he has arrived in PIC hospital to cool down the tensed situation but he was brutally tortured and some people attempted to kidnap him. He added that the lawyer community expressed sorrow over the incident.

He vowed that the provincial authorities will give exemplary punishment to those lawyers violated the law, whereas, a case will be filed against those damaged public assets.

Read: Patient loses life as lawyers storm Lahore hospital, attack doctors

The dispute between lawyers and young doctors reemerged as a rally attended by hundreds of lawyers stormed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

The tensed situation at the hospital spread fear among the patients when lawyers started attacking the PIC assets after raising slogans in different wards and some people entered into the operation theatres which led to the stoppage of the scheduled surgeries of cardiac patients.

The participants of the rally have also shattered the window glasses of out-patient department (OPD) wards, as well as many vehicles present inside the hospital.

The paramedics and physicians were seen making attempts to run out of the hospital premises in order to save their lives.

According to reports, a female patient died amid the untoward situation following the unavailability of on-time medical treatment at the hospital.

