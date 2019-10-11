Web Analytics
I don’t see Fazal marching towards Islamabad, says Noorul Haq Qadri

Noorul Haq Qadri, JUI-F, Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri Friday sought Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s recommendations to reform country on the pattern of the State of Medina, ARY News reported.

Qadri in his statement advised JUI-F chief to avoid creating hurdles in the way of the incumbent government. He said Maulana sahab is free now a days, that’s why he is trying a political stunt in shape of Azadi March.

The federal minister said according to him,  Fazal-ur-Rehman will not march towards the federal capital.

Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked Noorul Haq Qadri to contact Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said sources.

The  prime minister while summoning details of Rehman’s expected sit-in had directed the federal minister to present recommendations in this regard.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif announces to support JUI-F’s Azadi March

Qadri is also expected to contact the JUI-F chief and the premier would hold consultations in a meeting in the light of recommendations presented by the religious affairs minister, said sources.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif had announced full support of his party for JUI-F’s Azadi March.

