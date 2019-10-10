Nawaz Sharif announces to support JUI-F’s Azadi March

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif Thursday announced full support of his party for JUI-F’s Azadi March, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made in a letter penned by Sharif from the Kot Lakhpat jail to Jamiat Ulam-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

He extended full support of his party for Fazal’s Azadi march and said the party leaders fully endorse your decision of the march.

Shehbaz Sharif had to meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore today to take a final decision over the issue, but he couldn’t visit jail due to his backache,” party sources had said.

The doctors had advised the PML-N President to take rest, sources added.

Read more: PML-N’s senior leadership refuses to participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March: sources

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had earlier announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had earlier urged Rehman to delay the march, whereas, Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that his party would only extend moral support to the JUI-F cause.

