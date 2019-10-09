PML-N’s senior leadership refuses to participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March: sources

LAHORE: The central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has opposed participating in the Azadi March of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

As per details, the PML-N’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, was held under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif today (Wednesday), in which senior leaders of the party have suggested skipping JUIF’s Azadi March.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal and Raja Zafarul Haq have opposed participating in the Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March, said sources.

On the other hand, other PML-N leaders Javed Latif, Senator Pervez Rasheed, Ameer Muqam are in favor of participating in the Azadi March of Fazlur Rehman from October 27.

It was decided in the meeting that the suggestions and reservations would be presented before PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and he will take a final decision about the party’s participation in Azadi March.

It must be noted that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had bowed out of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s sit-in in Islamabad, the party’s chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced prior.

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

