Fazal-ur-Rehman has become jobless after 17 years: Atif Khan

MARDAN: Tourism Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Atif Khan on Friday said Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has become jobless after 17 long years, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Mardan, the minister said the PTI government has nothing to do with the corruption cases, the cases were lodged by opposition parties against each other in the past.

Taking a jibe at JUI-F chief, the minister said, Fazal-ur-Rehman is not worried about Islam, but Islamabad. He advised him to have some patience as he enjoyed power for 30 years.

Replying to a question, Atif Khan said, peaceful protest is right of the opposition parties, but the law will take its due course of action, in case of any violation.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, welcoming the call of protest by JUI-F chief had said the PTI government will facilitate him in setting up the arrangements for the sit-in.

Read more: Faisal Vawda says beds for Fazal-ur-Rehman have been set-up in Adiala Jail

“Beds for Maulana have been set-up in the Adiala Jail”, he had said while talking to the newsmen in Karachi.

The JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday (yesterday), had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

