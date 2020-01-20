Fazl calls meeting of opposition parties to devise next strategy   

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of the opposition parties today (Monday) to devise next anti-government strategy, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the opposition parties will discuss various proposals to stage their protest. The current political situation in the country and other issues will also be discussed in the meeting.

Two major parties of the opposition, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party have decided not to attend the sitting, said the sources.

However, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Mahmood Khan Achakzai, National Party’s Hasil Bizenjo, Aftab Ahmad Sherpao, Late Shah Ahmed Noorani’s son Awais Noorani, Allama Sajid Mir and others will participate in the meeting.

Read More:Maulana Fazlur Rehman ready for another round of protests: sources

Earlier on January 13, leader of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman was reportedly gearing up for round two of protests against the incumbent government, sources privy to the development had claimed.

It was being said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was rallying his troops for another go at a protest campaign against the current government.

According to further details, JUIF had planned to start a large scale awareness and rejuvenation campaign across the country to reinstall the passion party workers of Jamiat had at the time of the first series of protests against the PTI-led government.

Comments

comments