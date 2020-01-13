Maulana Fazlur Rehman ready for another round of protests: sources

LAHORE: Leader of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman is reportedly gearing up for round two of protests against the incumbent government, sources privy to the development claimed on Monday.

It is being said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is rallying his troops for another go at a protest campaign against the current government.

According to further details, JUIF plans to start a large scale awareness and rejuvenation campaign across the country to reinstall the passion party workers of Jamiat had at the time of the first series of protests against the PTI-led government.

Sources further entailed that the leader of JUIF, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will announce the date for a large gather of party workers soon.

A meeting for provincial party leaders has been summoned under the leadership of Maulana that will join heads and decide the next mode of action on January 16.

