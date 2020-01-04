JUI-F rejects government’s Madrassah reform initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday dubbed the term ‘Madrassah reform’ as derogatory, ARY News reported.

The cleric said that a meeting on the matter was held where the education ministry’s recent reform agenda with regards to seminaries was discussed in detail.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that madrassahs were being portrayed in the world with negative connotations.

He said that he and his party categorically reject the reforms agenda and the scholarship program being undertaken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Fazl said that no student willing for religious education accept money being offered by the government.

Earlier on December 21, The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had reportedly sent a questionnaire to the government of Pakistan entailing 150 queries.

Sources privy to the development claimed that one of the highlights from the document is questions pertaining to Madrassah funding.

Sources have further claimed that the government of Pakistan has been asked to submit their answers by January 8, 2020.

