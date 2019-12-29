Four people held in Mansehra rape case, Madrassah cleric still at large

MANSEHRA: Police have arrested four people in connection with alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old boy by a cleric in Mansehra.

The arrested suspects are relatives of the victim child, the police said, adding among them is the brother of key suspect Shamsuddin who the police said has been on the run and would soon be brought o justice.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a day earlier took notice of the appalling incident of child sexual abuse.

The victim was hospitalised after being subjected to brutal sexual assault by his seminary teacher Shamsuddin in the vicinity of Phulra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Deputy Inspector General Mansehra relayed the seminary being operated by the “pedophile cleric” has been sealed while he currently remains on the run.

The child has undergone tremendous physical and mental torture and his health remains serious at this point in time, he said.

The Madrassah, which was unregistered and being privately run, housed 120 students.

