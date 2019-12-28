PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the putrid act of child abuse that occurred in Mansehra, an urgent report on the matter has been sought by the DIG pursuing the case.

The appalling revelation of sodomy was yet again highlighted by the issue of child abuse when a 10-year-old was brutally raped by a cleric leaving the child hospitalised in critical health.

The vile act performed on the adolescent left him with serious internal and external injuries leaving him in a vegetative state, the child is currently in an intensive care unit at a local hospital.

The madrassah cleric, namely Shamsuddin, the patriarch of the seminary ‘Taleem Ul Quran’ doubled as a government school teacher in the vicinity of Phulra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Inspector General Mansehra revealed that the seminary being operated by the pedophile cleric has been sealed while he currently remains on the run.

Horrific details of what the child went through revealed that due to excessive crying upon what had transpired, the child has also developed bloodshot eyes.

Deputy Inspector General Hazara, Anwar Ul Haq told the media in a briefing that the child has undergone tremendous physical and mental torture and his health was serious, at this point in time.

The Madrassah was unregistered and was being privately run, it housed 120 students.

DIG Hazara also entailed that five people have thus far been taken under arrest in relation to the charges.

