ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi Police on Monday briefed the Senate’s Standing Committee on Information Technology that the child recovered from the house of pedophile Sohail Ayaz was sexually assaulted by him, ARY News reported.

The police have confirmed that the DNA sample of accused Sohail Ayaz has matched with the child recovered from his house.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Briefing the house in detail on the Rawat case, Rawalpindi Police officials told that the accused in Rawat Case, 46 years old male namely Sohail Ayaz, was a Chartered Accountant by profession.

“Around 1 lac pornographic images were found from the personal computer of Sohail Ayaz,” police briefed Senate panel.

Police have also found messages of the trafficking of children from the mobile data of pedophile Sohail Ayaz. He has been traveling across 9 countries and working with many international organizations as an accountant.

Read More: 3 kids come forth with accounts of abuse against predator Sohail Ayaz

“He used to lure in young boys of age 8-15 years, mostly street vendors selling eggs or Qehwa, by offering them money or jobs and used to intoxicate them through Hash and Ice.”

The committee meeting was attended by the Senators Abdul Rehman Malik, Rubina Kahlid, Faisal Javed, Rukhsana Zuberi Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and officials from FIA, PTA, Rawalpindi Police Department and ministry of Information Technology.

Sohail Ayaz is currently under the custody of the local police in Rawalpindi and has had three FIRs registered in his name detailing separate accounts of child abuse with different children.

Read More: PM wants extensive public awareness against child abuse

The child recovered from his house remained two months in the custody of Sohail Ayaz, where he was sexually assaulted after being intoxicated, the CCPO narrated the harrowing detail.

Obscene videos and pictures were confiscated from the accused, the pedophile also confessed to filming the act of abuse performed on his most recent victim, whose report became the catalyst for the inquiry and arrest of the criminal.

Comments

comments