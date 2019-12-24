Four-year-old missing child found dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A four-year-old child, who had gone missing four days back, was found murdered in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the minor child, Umar, had went missing while playing outside his home in Bhara kahu area of Islamabad. His parents had approached to the police and lodged a report about the incident.

The police arrested his cousin, Hamza, on suspicion, who during initial investigation, confessed to the crime. Hamza revealed that he along with his three friends had kidnapped the child for ransom, adding that the child has died of suffocation as they had taped his mouth so as he could not make any noise.

The police on the identification has recovered the child’s body from a house in Bhara kahu and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The officials have claimed to have arrested all the suspects involved in the murder.

Talking to journalists, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police vowed that the suspects involved in the child’s murder will be taken to task.

Read More: Three missing children found dead in Kasur

Earlier on September 17, three children, who had been abducted months ago, were found dead in the area of Chunian, Tehsil of Kasur District.

According to details, the remains of three minor boys had been recovered from Punjab’s Kashur district and police had confirmed that all three were brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted.

The three children had been identified as Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Faizan.

