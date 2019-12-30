Web Analytics
Govt starting Madrassah registration process soon: Shafqat Mehmood

Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood says the government will soon start the registration process of seminaries to ensure equal educational opportunities to the students studying there through bringing reforms.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Monday, he said we are committed to ensuring the contribution of seminaries in the national development.

He said the government is also planning to launch a comprehensive program in all the four provinces to enroll the out-of-school children and uplift the quality of education, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the federal government will extend all-out assistance to the provinces for strengthening the education system in the country.

He said the uniform national curriculum is an indication of national spirit and it will bring further improvement in the education system.

 

