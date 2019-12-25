Govt committed to uniform development across country: Shafqat Mehmood

KARACHI: Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mehmood said on Wednesday that the incumbent government is committed to uniform development across the country.

Talking to journalists after visiting the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam along with PTI MPAs from Karachi, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) said the federal and provincial governments have to work together for the welfare of the general public and country.

The minister further said the people who looted the country must be held accountable.

READ ALSO: PM Imran directs to ensure early completion of development projects

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in a message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that all the religions in Pakistan enjoy equal rights as per the sayings of the father of the nation.

He extended his heartiest greetings to all the Christian community in Pakistan and across the world on the occasion of Christmas. He said the incumbent government is committed to ensuring constitutional rights of all the minorities in Pakistan.

READ ALSO: President, PM pay tribute to Quaid, call for making ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ ‘bedrock for progress’

Comments

comments