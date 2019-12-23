PM Imran directs to ensure early completion of development projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to ensure early completion of development projects across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review progress on public sector development program (PSDP), PM Imran said,” Our vision is to put the country on sustainable economic development track and for this purpose long-term policies and planning is very critical.”

He said that after achieving economic stability, the government is committed to bring economic development in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said that PSDP implementation will help generate job opportunities and accelerate economic development process in the country.

He said the government encourages public-private partnership for development projects in the country and for this purpose we are committed to facilitate the private sector in every possible way.

The meeting was apprised that in order to ensure the early completion of development projects, procedure of funds provision has been made smooth and easier.

Read More: PM Imran directs to expedite work on development projects

Earlier on November 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to accelerate work on all the development projects across the country.

Presiding over an important meeting of his economic team in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that completion of development projects within the stipulated time will not only help boost economic activities but also generate new jobs for youth in the country.

He had directed the officials to keep the Prime Minister’ Office updated on the pace of work on the projects.

