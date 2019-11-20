PM Imran directs to expedite work on development projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to accelerate work on all the development projects across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over an important meeting of his economic team in Islamabad, PM Imran said that completion of development projects within the stipulated time will not only help boost economic activities but also generate new jobs for youth in the country.

He directed the officials to keep the Prime Minister’ Office updated on the pace of work on the projects. The prime minister urged his economic team to contact the PM’s Office for removing hurdles in the way of development projects.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the Ehsaas-Saylani Langar Scheme — one of the projects of the government’s Ehsaas Programme that aims to combat hunger throughout the country — in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran lauded an NGO for launching Langar Scheme that aims to combat hunger throughout the country. He said that the government would provide every possible assistance in this regard.

The prime minister also directed to launch ration card scheme for the poor in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, PM Imran was briefed about rise in remittances, restoration of Pakistan Steel Mills and other achievements of the incumbent government.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiative Asad Umar, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and others were present in the meeting.

