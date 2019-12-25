ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating 144th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on this occasion have paid tribute to the Quaid.

The president said: “Today marks as a special day in the history of our homeland. For today, we witnessed the birth of a great leader, a leader who changed the geography of this continent and gave us our Motherland, our very own Pakistan.”

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary man who had envisaged the separate identity, needs and political direction of the Muslims of the subcontinent, he said, adding that the acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and Indian occupied Kashmir.

“Pakistan is a resilient Nation. We have with grace of Almighty Allah embarked upon the path to progress and development as envisaged by the Father of the Nation,” President Alvi noted.

Today, he said, by paying homage to this great leader, they should stand united and re-affirm their faith in his teachings.

He called for making “Unity, Faith and Discipline” the bedrock for our future growth and progress.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan said: “The Quaid personified impeccable integrity, exemplary character, selflessness and devotion to the cause of an independent homeland for the Muslims. His charisma inspired the Muslims of South Asia during the distressful times and circumstances.”

Quaid-e-Azam is amongst the great and visionary leaders of the twentieth century and has inspired millions across the world, the premier said, adding the decisive freedom movement spearheaded by the Quaid is a manifestation of his political insight and sagacity, as well as his firm commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law till his last breath.

“The entire World is witnessing the perversion of the so called secular outlook of the Indian Constitution today with discrimination and brutal actions against different minorities especially Muslims, including the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 and its aftermath,” the prime minister said.

Indeed, he maintained, these developments have, again, vindicated the conviction of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah “that the extremist Hindus of India would never allow the Muslim minority to live with respect and dignity.”

“This Day we must not also forget the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing the worst human rights violations at the hands of the fascist RSS-inspired BJP government,” PM Khan stressed.

He recalled the Quaid had called Kashmir the “jugular vein” of Pakistan, and on this day “we reaffirm our commitment that entire Pakistani nation stands united, solid as a rock, behind their Kashmiri brethren.”

“We can achieve all these objectives while rededicating ourselves to the guiding principles given by the Father of the Nation. The best way to pay homage to the Quaid on his Birth Anniversary is to adhere to his principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline which are beacon of light for us for making Naya Pakistan – the truly Quaid’s Pakistan.”

