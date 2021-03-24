ISLAMABAD: In a bid to maintain unity in ranks of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expedited his efforts to remove differences between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had contacted the leadership of the both parties and urged them to stop issuing statements against each other on media.

He was of the view that the statements were causing damage to the goal of PDM. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they had to forget their differences and move forward.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif refuses to answer Asif Zardari’s call: sources

Earlier on March 20, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had refused to answer Asif Ali Zardari’s call after a heated meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD), claimed sources privy to the development.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari had made a telephone call to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif after the PDM meeting to discuss the future strategy, but he reportedly refused to answer the call despite being at home.

The former finance minister Ishaq Dar had attended the call and told the PPP co-chairman that Nawaz Sharif was angry and he was not willing to talk to him.

During the telephonic contact Asif Ali Zardari had raised reservations over the nomination of Azam Nazeer Tarar as Opposition Leader in Senate as he was the lawyer of the alleged killers of Benazir Bhutto, sources familiar to the development had said.

Comments

comments