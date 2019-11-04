Fazlur Rehman wants Maryam Nawaz to address Azadi March participants

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has expressed the desire to see Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice president, Maryam Nawaz address participants of Azadi March from atop his container, ARY News reported on Monday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JUI-F chief, while talking exclusively with ARY News, has said that no contact has been made with PML-N leader so far, but he wants Maryam Nawaz to join Azadi March and address participants.

Commenting over a question regarding calling off Azadi March, the JUI-F chief said, “No decision has made in this regard, the final decision would be made after consensus with opposition parties.”

He refuted reports of any cracks between opposition parties. “All opposition parties are united and will continue raising voice against the wrongdoings of government.”

The JUI-F reiterated that there is no plan to march towards D-Chowk as it will increase problems for citizens of the federal capital. He said that JUI-F doesn’t want confrontation with institutions and door of talks with govt are open.

Addressing participants of Azadi March, Fazl said the sit-in will continue until the demands are met.

Earlier it was reported by ARY News that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will call off its ‘Azadi March’ in a day or two as talks with the government’s negotiation team have reached the final stage.

Read More: Maulana Fazl to call off Azadi March in a day or two: sources

According to sources, the JUI-F chief will call off its ‘Azadi March’ after not getting support assured by opposition parties, especially from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Moreover, the backdoor talks of government with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are in process, while it was revealed that opposition parties have put forward a recommendation of launching country-wide protests in place of calling off ‘Azadi March’, said sources.

JUI-F mulls en bloc resignations from assemblies

It is to mention here that the JUI-F is weighing up the option of resigning en bloc from assemblies.

Sources said the JUI-F has asked its parliamentarians to submit their resignation with the leadership for the purpose.

The JUI-F could use the option of en bloc resignation from assemblies at an appropriate time, they said, adding several party lawmakers are present at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Islamabad residence and discussion is underway to work out a future strategy.

