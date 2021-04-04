Fazlur Rehman advised rest after health deteriorates

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman is still unwell and undergoing treatment, said sources on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is undergoing treatment at his residence in Islamabad and has also been given a drip due to fever.

Sources said that doctors have advised Maulana Fazlur Rehman to rest completely.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned Fazlur Rehman to inquire about his health.

Read more: Fazlur Rehman falls ill, doctors advise shunning political activities

According to details, former president Asif Ali Zardari inquired about the well being of JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman over the telephone and said that he was praying for his speedy recovery.

Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif also contacted the JUI-F chief to wish him health and a quick recovery. According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman thanked Nawaz Sharif for contacting him to ask about his health.

Comments

comments