Fazlur Rehman falls ill, doctors advise shunning political activities

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is suffering from fever for the past two days, however, his COVID-19 test has come negative, ARY NEWS reported quoting the party’s spokesman.

According to the JUI-F spokesman, the PDM head was not feeling well and had undergone a COVID-19 test after suffering from fever in the past two days. “However, he has tested negative for the infection,” he said adding that Fazlur Rehman was currently staying at his residence in DI Khan.

The spokesman further said that the doctors have advised the JUI-F’s chief to shun all political activities and take complete rest. “Fazlur Rehman has got tired owing to his hectic schedule and is currently taking a break from all activities,” he said.

During his last political engagement on March 21, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Opposition Leader of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz in Jati Umra.

The meeting came after the PDM has postponed the long march for an indefinite period after the Pakistan People’s Party refused to resign from assemblies and stressed to continue the movement from within the parliament.

