Fazal-ur-Rehman rules out postponement of Azadi March rally

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday ruled out postponement of Azadi March rally in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

جلسہ ملتوی نہیں ہوا – جلسہ ملتوی نہیں ہوا — یہ ہمارا پروگرام ہے ہم فیصلہ کرینگے کیا کرنا ہے — مریم اورنگزیب کا جلسہ سے تعلق نہیں — سب اسلام آباد کی طرف رخ کریں، مولانا فضل الرحمان#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Reacting on PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Auranzeb’s statement about postponement of the public gathering, Fazal-ur-Rehman said she [Marriuym] has nothing to do with the jalsa. “This is our program and we will decide about it”, the JUI-F chief added.

Fazlur Rehman directed the party workers to reach Islamabad as per the given schedule and added that PML-N leadership has been informed about the program.

He said caravans from Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) are also on their way to the federal capital.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the opposition parties have postponed their scheduled Azadi March rally in Islamabad in the wake of Tezgam carnage.

She had said that the decision was jointly taken after the consultation with the opposition parties.

She further stated that now the gathering will take place on Friday (tomorrow), in which Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will announce future strategy of the march,

Earlier in the day, seventy three people reportedly dead and forty others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

Railway officials said there were more than 200 passengers travelling in the three carriages , in which there were at least 77 passengers in one of the carriages while there 78 in the other economy class carriage. At least 54 passengers were travelling in the business class carriage.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Tezgam Express fire incident in Rahim Yar Khan.

