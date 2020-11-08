Fazlur Rehman shows concern over Nawaz’s narrative

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief and chairman Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday expressed concern over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the PDM meeting, Fazlur Rehman said the parties in the PDM should think beyond their personal narrative. “Unity is needed in the narrative of the PDM.”

He said that there were several options that came under discussion during the opposition’s APC.

The meeting was attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari via video link, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was represented by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Moreover, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of (PKMAP), Sardar Akhtar Mengal of BNP-Mengal, JUI leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Sherpao and Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Ameer Haider Hoti also attending the meeting.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto says ‘shocked’ by Nawaz’s speech at PDM rally

The participants of PDM meeting deliberated upon the alliance’s future course of action, including its November 22 public meeting scheduled to be held in Peshawar.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had distanced himself from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that he was shocked when Nawaz Sharif started levelling allegations against armed forces in his speech.

Comments

comments