Fazl-ur-Rehman led ‘Azadi March’ to reach Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s convoy of ‘Azadi March’ will reach Islamabad on Thursday (today), which is currently staying at Gujjar Khan, ARY News reported.

A venue for the so-called ‘Azadi March’ led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, spreading over 100 acres, has been prepared at H-9 sector of Islamabad.

Federal capital’s administration has stepped up security arrangements in the city ahead of the arrival of the opposition parties’ protest march.

The government has made it clear to the marchers, they would not face any obstacle to the venue of the public meeting until they will not try to enter the red zone, which will be countered with the use of force.

The ‘Azadi March’ reached to Gujjar Khan on Wednesday night amid arrangements made for the procession.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman stayed at the residence of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader in the city.

The authorities have prepared a route-plan for entry of the protest march in Islamabad. The march will be allowed to enter in the capital city from Rawat Chowk and the staff of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the municipal corporation will provide facilities to the participants of the ‘Azadi March’.

The city authorities have made lavatories and arranged power supply for the venue. Moreover, a parking area has also been arranged for the march participants at a distance of one kilometer from the venue.

The security has been tightened in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with deployment of additional contingents of policemen, while all private schools and universities have been closed and metro bus service has been suspended.

The authorities have also imposed ban on use of drone cameras in the city.

