Fazlur Rehman suggests PDM leaders to resign from assemblies: sources  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has conveyed a suggestion of resigning from the assemblies to the head of the parties included in the opposition alliance, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources on Saturday.

According to sources privy to the discussion within the opposition alliance, the PDM head reached out to PML-N General Secretary Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and consulted over the option to resign from the assemblies.

“Besides leading long march to Islamabad, the PDM should mull over resigning from the assemblies,” the JUI-F chief said during the conversation adding that the move could prove effective against the incumbent government.

Besides this, the sources said that the date of the PDM meeting to be attended by party heads has been rescheduled for March 16, contrary to an earlier schedule on March 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM has planned to take out a long march against the policies of the incumbent government.

On February 04, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11 party opposition alliance, announced that it will kick off a march towards Islamabad from Karachi on March 26.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who is also the head of the 11-party opposition alliance – announced the decision while briefing media about decisions taken in the hours-long meeting held in Islamabad.

