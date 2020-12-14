ISLAMABAD: Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday asked masses to start preparations for a long march towards Islamabad from today, ARY NEWS reported.

“We will decide on the long march date in February if the government refuses to resign by January 31,” he said besides also asking the lawmakers of the opposition parties to submit their resignations with the party leadership by December 31.

He said that the hours-long huddle of the PDM today was aimed at finalizing and announcing the basic motive behind the movement. “All parties have signed the charter of the PDM today,” said Fazlur Rehman.

He said that the provincial leaderships have been conveyed the schedule of the long march schedule, who would prepare for the event at local levels.

Earlier on Sunday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition would march towards Islamabad at the end of January or in early February.

He made the announcement while speaking during the PDM public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday.

He said that the PDM meeting has finalized some goals for the movement which included finalizing the constitution of the opposition alliance, striving for supremacy of Parliament, elimination of outside forces from politics, free and fair elections, provision of rights guaranteed under the constitution including the 18th amendment to provinces.

While addressing the rulers, he said that the masses should be allowed to go to Islamabad for exercising their right to rule. “The wounds are becoming deep and anguish among people is rising,” he said adding that nation could not be united unless attempts to rig the election process is halted.

